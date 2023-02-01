News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alaya's Almost Pyaar Moment

Alaya's Almost Pyaar Moment

By Rediff Movies
February 01, 2023 15:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Quite a few friends turned up at the screening of Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The film will release in theatres on February 3.

Leading lady Alaya F wears her blues.

 

Director Anurag Kashyap with his cast of Alaya and Karan Mehta as well as the music composer, Amit Trivedi.

 

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire step out to watch the film too.

 

Alaya's mum Pooja Bedi and brother Omar cheer for her.

 

Farah Ali Khan.

 

Mum and daughter share a moment at the screening.

 

Huma Qureshi has worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur.

 

Radhika Apte.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Palak Tiwari.

 

Rasika Dugal arrives with husband Mukul Chadda.

 

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

 

Pavail Gulati had starred in AK's Dobaaraa.

 

Vasan Bala had assisted AK in films like Gulaal and Dev D. AK, in fact, produced Bala's first film, Peddlers.

 

One of AK's closest friends, Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Did you know Nikhil Dwivedi has been associated with Anurag since Paanch?

 

Sikander Kher.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
'Bigg Boss Is Difficult For Women'
'Bigg Boss Is Difficult For Women'
COMING UP In Theatres In February
COMING UP In Theatres In February
FM launches new savings scheme for women. Read here
FM launches new savings scheme for women. Read here
Budget: Oppn counters 'Modi, Modi' slogans with...
Budget: Oppn counters 'Modi, Modi' slogans with...
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 5th Budget!
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 5th Budget!
Defence budget up by Rs 69,000 cr to Rs 5.94 lakh cr
Defence budget up by Rs 69,000 cr to Rs 5.94 lakh cr

More like this

Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Go On A Movie Date

Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Go On A Movie Date

Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face

Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances