Alaya's Almost Pyaar Moment

Quite a few friends turned up at the screening of Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The film will release in theatres on February 3.

Leading lady Alaya F wears her blues.

Director Anurag Kashyap with his cast of Alaya and Karan Mehta as well as the music composer, Amit Trivedi.

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire step out to watch the film too.

Alaya's mum Pooja Bedi and brother Omar cheer for her.

Farah Ali Khan.

Mum and daughter share a moment at the screening.

Huma Qureshi has worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Radhika Apte.

Khushi Kapoor.

Palak Tiwari.

Rasika Dugal arrives with husband Mukul Chadda.

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

Pavail Gulati had starred in AK's Dobaaraa.

Vasan Bala had assisted AK in films like Gulaal and Dev D. AK, in fact, produced Bala's first film, Peddlers.

One of AK's closest friends, Vikramaditya Motwane.

Did you know Nikhil Dwivedi has been associated with Anurag since Paanch?

Sikander Kher.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar