Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Go On A Movie Date

Hansal Mehta's Faraaz features a whole lot of star kids!

Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan makes his debut with this film.

It also stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya, Raj Babbar's daughter Juhi and television actor Jiten Lalwani's daughter Pallak.

After a premiere at the BFI London Film Festival last year, the thriller got a special screening in Mumbai, ahead of its February 3 release.

Zahan Kapoor plays the title role, and the trailer sees him give an earnest performance.

Zahan has a face-off with Aditya Rawal in the film.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao arrive to cheer their mentor Hansal Mehta.

The couple met on the sets of Hansal's hard-hitting CityLights.

Rao is clearly Hansal's favourite actor, and cast him in Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta.

Dia Mirza keeps it casual.

Pooja Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh with Hansal Mehta.

Makarand Deshpande.