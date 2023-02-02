News
Taimur Parties With Yash-Roohi

Taimur Parties With Yash-Roohi

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 02, 2023 16:25 IST
Karan Johar's adorable twins Roohi and Yash turn six on February 7, but daddy celebrated their birthday early, on February 1.

The reason, Subhash K Jha tells us, is: Karan will be attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Rajasthan on February 6.

A look at the guests at the birthday bash:

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives with Yash and Ruhi's playmates, Taimur and Jeh (not in the picture).

 

Mira and Shahid Kapoor.

 

Shilpa Shetty brings her children, Viaan and Samisha.

 

Soha Ali Khan's little girl Inaaya dresses up like Mini Mouse.

 

Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi with daughter Niyara.

 

Maniesh Paul twins with son Yuvann.

 

Arpita Khan with daughter Ayat Sharma.

 

Genelia D'Souza's mum Jeanette D'Souza with grandsons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

 

Farah Khanis Mini Mouse too!

 

Rani Mukerji keeps it casual.

 

Her cousin Ayan Mukerji matches her style.

 

Host Karan Johar with Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra.

KJo's other BFF Gauri Khan and her younger son AbRam were also at the party.

 

Birthday boy Yash Johar twins with his dad.

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

