Rediff.com  » Movies » Aahana's 'Wild' Bikini Holiday

Aahana's 'Wild' Bikini Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 01, 2023 13:24 IST
Amy shoots in Chennai... Preity's fan moment... Kunal is in Goa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra takes a 'walk on the wild side' in Khao Lak, Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray at an art exhibition in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson returns to Chennai to shoot an action film with Arun Vijay, and she writes, 'Feel unbelievably grateful to join hands with my debut director A L Vijay and Arun Vijay for our upcoming action thriller.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday with fans at the Dubai international cricket stadium.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor sends a question from Goa: 'A smile speaks a thousand words. What's mine saying?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes turns desi girl in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli can't get enough of her meal in San Francisco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia goes on a jungle safari in Rotorua, New Zealand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik takes in the view of Hampi, Karnataka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeet Vyas/Instagram

Sumeet Vyas promotes his Web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke in Delhi: 'I may have pushed the bar with the black stuff... But thoroughly enjoyed every bit of dressing up in Delhi winters. With these Wings attached... Jumping off a building did cross my mind, landing would've been soft.'

