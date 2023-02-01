Aahana's 'Wild' Bikini Holiday

Amy shoots in Chennai... Preity's fan moment... Kunal is in Goa...
Aahana Kumra takes a 'walk on the wild side' in Khao Lak, Thailand.
Lisa Ray at an art exhibition in Delhi.
Amy Jackson returns to Chennai to shoot an action film with Arun Vijay, and she writes, 'Feel unbelievably grateful to join hands with my debut director A L Vijay and Arun Vijay for our upcoming action thriller.'
Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday with fans at the Dubai international cricket stadium.
Kunal Kapoor sends a question from Goa: 'A smile speaks a thousand words. What's mine saying?'
Erica Fernandes turns desi girl in Dubai.
Prajakta Koli can't get enough of her meal in San Francisco.
Shirley Setia goes on a jungle safari in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Armaan Malik takes in the view of Hampi, Karnataka.
Sumeet Vyas promotes his Web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke in Delhi: 'I may have pushed the bar with the black stuff... But thoroughly enjoyed every bit of dressing up in Delhi winters. With these Wings attached... Jumping off a building did cross my mind, landing would've been soft.'