Like Prabhas' Look in Adipurush?

Innaya's birthday party... Sidharth in Musafir mode... Allu Arjun celebrates Sneha's birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Instagram

Prabhas shares the first look of his film Adipurush, where he reportedly plays Lord Ram.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, and will release on January 12.

What do you think of Prabhas' look in the film?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Innaya received a lot of love on her fifth birthday.

Aunt Kareena Kapoor shares this pic with cousin Taimur and writes a special note to her, 'I don't know what you both are praying for...but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today ... Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me... @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya... love you lots.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Daddy Kunal Kemmu posts a throwback pic and wishes her: 'Happy Birthday my Inni boo 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Mummy Soha Ali Khan shares a pic of the birthday celebrations: 'And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra sings the Kishore Kumar song Musafir Hoon Yaaron as he takes in the mountains of Manali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shares a throwback pic from Istanbul and writes, 'Moments before the best Thai food I've ever had.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys some pasta in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

What's Lisa Ray doing in Sri Lanka?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar gets ready for a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome shares a pic and writes: 'Got fully ready, as if i was going to leave home. Wore the most comfortable dress in my favourite colour from @threadology.in

'Then sat and stared at my plants for long and then took out the weeds.

'I might be becoming my mother. She wakes up, has a bath and is ready for anything that life throws at her. I am in my kaftan most of the times, but on this day, it was nice to be a bit like her.

'My husband took these photos, and others (which can't be shared).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun wishes Sneha Reddy on her birthday with a family pic including thei children, Ayaan and Arha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Nivin Pauly and Saniya Iyappan promote their Malayalam film Saturday Night with the children of the Gems School Malappuram. Saturday Night releases on October 5.