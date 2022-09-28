Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 40 on September 28.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Singh/Instagram

Neetu Singh reserves her warmest wishes for her son: 'This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Mum-in-law Soni Razdan shares a picture from Alia and Ranbir's sangeet ceremony and writes, 'Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back ! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a picture from his birthday celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor retains his humour as he writes, 'Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya... Proud of u my boy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor wishes her cousin as well as her aunt Rima Jain: 'Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad. And the other one who has the kindest heart. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir.'