Kangana's Regal Avatar

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Wednesday.

Has Kangana Ranaut taken a leaf out of the late Queen Elizabeth II's fashion book and discovered the beauty of pearls?

Pooja Hegde will start shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' untitled film, opposite Mahesh Babu, from October 10.



Kriti Sanon doesn't mind wearing white despite Mumbai's heavy rains.

Rashmika Mandanna starts promoting her film, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, where she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

The film releases on October 7.

Gul Panag promotes her Web series Good Bad Girl, which will start streaming on SonyLIV from October 14.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, it also stars Samridhi Dewan and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Divya Khosla follows the colours of Navratri.

Mandira Bedi heads for the gym.

Khushi Kapoor steps out of her Pilates classes.