When Rashmika Brought The Stars To Earth

It was a glittery night at the sixth edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022, as brightly-clad stars descended on the red carpet.

The event was held on September 28 at Mumbai's J W Marriott hotel.

Rashmika Mandanna brings the stars to earth in her sequinned sari.

Ananya Panday dazzles in a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga choli.

Salman Khan, the evening's chief guest, prefers denim and leather.

Shraddha Kapoor's shimmery icy blue gown stands out.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sticks to a pink pantsuit.

Chitrangda Singh chooses a ruffled red gown and opts for heavy eye makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia, whose outfit is a paean to exquisite Indian embroidery, looks nothing like Babli Bouncer, her latest release.

Amyra Dastur paints the town red.

You can't go wrong with a sari, Radhika Apte seems to say.

Raveena Tandon goes in for drama in red and white.

Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, is a black 'n' white gal.

When it comes to saris, Vidya Balan is the queen.

Ruffled saris find a fan in Hina Khan.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin likes sequins -- they are on her shoes and her dress.

Huma Qureshi looks elegant in a simple black sari.

Abhishek Bachchan decides it's time for him to shine.

Telly's hottest couple -- Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Sonam Kapoor stalks Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh because they are 'hilarious'.

Don't Mughda Godse and Rahul Dev make an elegant couple?

Parvin Dabas arrives with wife Preeti Jhangiani.

Shantanu Maheshwari -- who was last seen in Gangubai Khatiawadi -- with Rahul Vaidya -- who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty and Isha Koppikar.

Prateik Babbar, Maniesh Paul and Jackie Shroff.