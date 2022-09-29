News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mithali's Enjoying Navratri

Mithali's Enjoying Navratri

By Rediff Movies
September 29, 2022 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shriya looks stunning... Sarah's a water baby... Neena has a new hero...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'The colour is blue! I'm catching up. Happy Navratri, friends!' writes Mithali Palkar as she follows colours of Navratri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks stunning in a sari.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

'Shimmer, Sparkle and Shine this festive season,' says Athiya Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Meet Farhan Akhtar's stretching teacher: 'Who better to learn cat stretching from than the master himself .. #friendlyfeline.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt, who has no problem with love, holidays in Goa after the release of her film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

After the well-reviewed short film Khujli, Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff will reunite in another film. 'Mera Naya Hero,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta enjoy a refreshing break as their Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, directed by Amarjit Singh, gets ready for its Dussehra release.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar celebrates cousin Kajri Babbar's birthday with his siblings, Juhi and Arya Babbar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias in the arms of Nature in Morocco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor lets her hair down in Sri Lanka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist
Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist
My Beloved Aunt, Lata Mangeshkar
My Beloved Aunt, Lata Mangeshkar
When The Kapoors Turned 40
When The Kapoors Turned 40
Akhilesh Yadav elected SP president for 3rd time
Akhilesh Yadav elected SP president for 3rd time
Yeh Hai India: What Our Jawans Can Do
Yeh Hai India: What Our Jawans Can Do
14 years on, Malegaon blast trial still underway
14 years on, Malegaon blast trial still underway
Suryakumar registers a plethora of records
Suryakumar registers a plethora of records

More like this

Richa-Ali Wedding: The countdown begins!

Richa-Ali Wedding: The countdown begins!

Is Navratri Inspiring Shanaya Kapoor?

Is Navratri Inspiring Shanaya Kapoor?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances