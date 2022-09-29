Mithali's Enjoying Navratri

Shriya looks stunning... Sarah's a water baby... Neena has a new hero...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'The colour is blue! I'm catching up. Happy Navratri, friends!' writes Mithali Palkar as she follows colours of Navratri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks stunning in a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

'Shimmer, Sparkle and Shine this festive season,' says Athiya Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Meet Farhan Akhtar's stretching teacher: 'Who better to learn cat stretching from than the master himself .. #friendlyfeline.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt, who has no problem with love, holidays in Goa after the release of her film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

After the well-reviewed short film Khujli, Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff will reunite in another film. 'Mera Naya Hero,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta enjoy a refreshing break as their Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, directed by Amarjit Singh, gets ready for its Dussehra release.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar celebrates cousin Kajri Babbar's birthday with his siblings, Juhi and Arya Babbar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias in the arms of Nature in Morocco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor lets her hair down in Sri Lanka.