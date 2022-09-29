Mithali's Enjoying Navratri

Shriya looks stunning... Sarah's a water baby... Neena has a new hero...
'The colour is blue! I'm catching up. Happy Navratri, friends!' writes Mithali Palkar as she follows colours of Navratri.
Shriya Pilgaonkar looks stunning in a sari.
'Shimmer, Sparkle and Shine this festive season,' says Athiya Shetty.
Meet Farhan Akhtar's stretching teacher: 'Who better to learn cat stretching from than the master himself .. #friendlyfeline.'
Pooja Bhatt, who has no problem with love, holidays in Goa after the release of her film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.
After the well-reviewed short film Khujli, Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff will reunite in another film. 'Mera Naya Hero,' she writes.
Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta enjoy a refreshing break as their Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, directed by Amarjit Singh, gets ready for its Dussehra release.
Prateik Babbar celebrates cousin Kajri Babbar's birthday with his siblings, Juhi and Arya Babbar.
Sarah Jane Dias in the arms of Nature in Morocco.
Pooja Gor lets her hair down in Sri Lanka.