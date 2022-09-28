What is Rhea Dreaming About?

Akshara's life mantra... Nia celebrates Navratri... Anil Kapoor's mom turns 88...
Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's film Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, captions this picture, 'Something in the way she dreams.'
Neha Sharma goes on a dinner date with sister Aisha in Dubai. 'Just us doing what we do best. Having the time of our lives...,' she smiles.
'Be yourself is all you can do,' says a confident Akshara Haasan.
Does Shriya Pilgoankar have a cold or does she just like the smell of Vicks?
Nia Sharma celebrates Navratri on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Juhi Parmar follows the Navratri colours and wears red on Day Two.
Anil Kapoor wishes his mum Nirmala Kapoor on her 88th birthday and posts a family photograph with wife Sunita Kapoor, daughter Sonam Kapoor, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.
'The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom!'
His sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor puts on some shimmer for the Global Spa Awards.
Preity Zinta celebrates Bruno's birthday as he turns three.
Aftab Shivdasani wishes Rahul Dev on his birthday: 'Friends by blood, Brothers by choice. Happy birthday to a man whom I deeply respect and love. Thank you for being the person you are my dearest @rahuldevofficial . You are so so special. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and love always. Love you.'
Rahul replies: 'Yaar Brraaathaaar', thank you!! Means much ... Grateful ... Biggg love.'