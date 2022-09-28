What is Rhea Dreaming About?

Akshara's life mantra... Nia celebrates Navratri... Anil Kapoor's mom turns 88...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's film Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, captions this picture, 'Something in the way she dreams.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma goes on a dinner date with sister Aisha in Dubai. 'Just us doing what we do best. Having the time of our lives...,' she smiles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshara Haasan/Instagram

'Be yourself is all you can do,' says a confident Akshara Haasan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Does Shriya Pilgoankar have a cold or does she just like the smell of Vicks?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma celebrates Navratri on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar follows the Navratri colours and wears red on Day Two.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor wishes his mum Nirmala Kapoor on her 88th birthday and posts a family photograph with wife Sunita Kapoor, daughter Sonam Kapoor, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

'The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

His sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor puts on some shimmer for the Global Spa Awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta celebrates Bruno's birthday as he turns three.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani wishes Rahul Dev on his birthday: 'Friends by blood, Brothers by choice. Happy birthday to a man whom I deeply respect and love. Thank you for being the person you are my dearest @rahuldevofficial . You are so so special. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and love always. Love you.'

Rahul replies: 'Yaar Brraaathaaar', thank you!! Means much ... Grateful ... Biggg love.'