News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Laxmi Raai Has A Message For YOU!

Laxmi Raai Has A Message For YOU!

By Rediff Movies
July 03, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From London to Dubai to Maldives to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

'All waves eventually pass,' Laxmi Raai assures us from the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is in the Maldives too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'You don't take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!' Sara Ali Khan sends her message from London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta dines in a restaurant in California and writes, 'Flew across the ocean just to have you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a quick nap in Hyde Park, London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Later, she's fresh enough to watch a play at Hamilton: 'Been waiting to see this for years! Finally did it! @ipritamofficial insisted that I saw it! Mind is blown and soul, inspired!!!

'Saw actors outside the show, in normal clothes, getting coffee.. so normal, the whole scene.

'Something remarkable about performers on stage and their larger than life aura. And the minute they step down, we are all the same! Wish I could watch one play or performance every day!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek sends a postcard from Vancouver, where he's touring with Kapil Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget, who's in Phuket, has a delicious in-the-pool breakfast buffet to choose from.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza turns photographer in Leh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What Happens When Karan, Alia, Ranveer meet?
What Happens When Karan, Alia, Ranveer meet?
Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break
Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break
Malaika-Arjun's Love Affair With Paris
Malaika-Arjun's Love Affair With Paris
Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back!
Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back!
PIX: Fans have a blast on rain-marred day at Edgbaston
PIX: Fans have a blast on rain-marred day at Edgbaston
Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United
Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United
PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas
PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas

More like this

Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON

Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON

'Mr Khan, is that you?'

'Mr Khan, is that you?'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances