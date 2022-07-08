Keeping Up With The Pataudis in London!

It's a beautiful summer in London and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their munchkins, Taimur and Jeh, are thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Kareena's been keeping us updated about catching up with her favourite coffee, Mr Khan shopping and a kiss on the beach but their holiday is far from over.

Saif's children, Sara and Ibrahim, have joined the Kapoor-Khan clan and are making their own pictures.

Wait, there's more:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim make Jeh laugh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Abba Saif Ali Khan gets clicked with his kids.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara posts a family picture and writes, 'Keeping up with the Pataudis...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's gal squad -- her sister Karisma Kapoor along with their friends Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla -- are in town too!

The only one missing is Malaika Arora, who recently celebrated beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

'You can’t sit with US…but you can stand and pose with US...cause that’s what we love to do,' Kareena tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma and Kareena click the perfect sibling picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Natasha, Karisma and Amrita put their best foot forward.