Do Varun-Janhvi Make A Good Jodi?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor -- who are twinning in white -- have wrapped up their current shooting schedule for Bawaal in Amsterdam.

They are now headed to Poland where they will continue shooting for the film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan chills with her brother Ibrahim in London.

She says, 'Summer vibe, With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

'City girl but nothing can beat the charm of the countryside with fresh air, great weather and a 121 years old property,' says Manushi Chhillar, who is also in England for a vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma's on-set vibe screams RADIANT and we love it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte missing summer and she's missing the sea. She brings both back in one picture from her holiday in Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Why just seize the day when you could seize a throwback picture,' Kajol asks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia loves the Mumbai rains. The resulting traffic jams? Not so much.

We totally get it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry goes green as she travels to Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Absolutely stunning!

That's Vicky Kaushal's co-star, Tripti Dimri, who impressed everyone with her acting chops in the Netflix thriller, Bulbbul.