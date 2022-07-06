Do Varun-Janhvi Make A Good Jodi?

Sara's poetry... Anushka's vibe... Tamannaah's confession...
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor -- who are twinning in white -- have wrapped up their current shooting schedule for Bawaal in Amsterdam.
They are now headed to Poland where they will continue shooting for the film.
Sara Ali Khan chills with her brother Ibrahim in London.
She says, 'Summer vibe, With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe.'
'City girl but nothing can beat the charm of the countryside with fresh air, great weather and a 121 years old property,' says Manushi Chhillar, who is also in England for a vacay.
Anushka Sharma's on-set vibe screams RADIANT and we love it!
Radhika Apte missing summer and she's missing the sea. She brings both back in one picture from her holiday in Turkey.
'Why just seize the day when you could seize a throwback picture,' Kajol asks.
Tamannaah Bhatia loves the Mumbai rains. The resulting traffic jams? Not so much.
We totally get it.
Sophie Choudry goes green as she travels to Jaipur.
Absolutely stunning!
That's Vicky Kaushal's co-star, Tripti Dimri, who impressed everyone with her acting chops in the Netflix thriller, Bulbbul.