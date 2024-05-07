PIX: Modi to Pawar, famous faces at polling booths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar supremo Sharad Pawar were among the famous faces who queued up at the polling booths on Tuesday to caste their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after casting his vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls at a polling booth in Baramati on Tuesday. NCP-SP candidate from Baramati seat Supriya Sule also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and his family caste their votes in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy @gautam_adani/X

IMAGE: NCP chief Ajit Pawar and his wife and party candidate from the Baramati constituency Sunetra Ajit Pawar show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief and party candidate from Kannauj seat Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and party candidate from Mainpuri seat Dimple Yadav go through the election procedure before casting their vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Abhinav School Polling Station, Saifai, in Etawah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana Sawant show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in North Goa. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MLA from Jamnagar, Rivaba Jadeja after casting her vote at polling booth in Jamnagar. Photograph: ANI Photo