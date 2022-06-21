News
What Kareena Waited TWO YEARS For!

What Kareena Waited TWO YEARS For!

By Rediff Movies
June 21, 2022 14:19 IST
It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Here's a look at more starry travel diaries.

Please click on the images for a better look at these fun images.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor enjoys her London vacay and writes, 'Waited two years for you baby Pret #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh finds a beautiful spot in Ladakh as she shoots Dhak Dhak with... 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza!
The 40-year-old actress, meanwhile, visits the Lamayuru Monastery and says, 'This movie is an experience of a lifetime. Each day spent on this journey has given us the gift of grace.'
She shares more about the film here.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas, who is holidaying in the Maldives, shows us her lovely welcome gift.
Sigh! We envy!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhagyashree is at the Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya, Thailand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan writes, 'Another day another airport - grateful for my experiences in this life - learning everyday how important clear hearted people are and how much understanding we must cultivate for the lost who carry maps of confusion and how much we must celebrate the misfits! Sleep deprived and thankful is a great combination to over think and dive deep :)
'I hope you are well and I hope you find the things that make you happy in the smallest of ways everyday - ok bye.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty is 'dreaming of a sweet escape'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 
