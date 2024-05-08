News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP candidates Hans Raj Hans, Dinesh Babbu again face farmers' ire in Punjab

BJP candidates Hans Raj Hans, Dinesh Babbu again face farmers' ire in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2024 00:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party candidates continued to face farmers' ire in Punjab with party nominees Hans Raj Hans and Dinesh Babbu Tuesday witnessing protests during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hans Raj Hans (second from right), and Dinesh Lal Yadav pose for a picture as they leave after the Winter Session of Parliament, as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die a day before schedule, in New Delhi, December 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hans is the BJP candidate from the Faridkot constituency while Babbu is in the fray from Gurdaspur seat.

 

The BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from farmers when they are campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

A group of farmers on Tuesday posed questions to Hans in Gidderbaha where he was canvassing.

Farmers sought the BJP candidate's reply on erecting barricades by the Haryana government at the border points and firing of tear gas shells at farmers who wanted to head towards Delhi in February in support of their demands.

In Gurdaspur, farmers asked Babbu why "force" was used against protesters who were moving towards the national capital as part of 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Babbu replied that the BJP always stands by farmers and urged them to vote for the party.

Amid party candidates facing protests from farmers, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday had sought intervention of the chief electoral officer, claiming that the party nominees were "being forced to withdraw from campaigns".

He had expressed apprehension on the "possible collusion" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other parties in causing obstructions and encumbrances in the campaign of BJP candidates.

The Punjab CEO sought an action taken report from the state director general of police after the BJP delegation raised concern over the law and order situation, claiming that the party candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha have already said that they will oppose the BJP and will ask people to "punish" the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers owing allegiance to various farm outfits are upset with the BJP-led Centre for not accepting their demands including a law on minimum support price for crops.
They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab.
The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP
BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP
JK terror attack 'poll stunt' to help BJP: Cong leader
JK terror attack 'poll stunt' to help BJP: Cong leader
'No one will dare to hold BJP flag in Punjab'
'No one will dare to hold BJP flag in Punjab'
IPL PIX: Samson sizzles, but Royals lose to DC
IPL PIX: Samson sizzles, but Royals lose to DC
Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal
Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal
Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years
Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years
NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18
NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'People Of Punjab Know BJP's Tricks'

'People Of Punjab Know BJP's Tricks'

'What BJP did in Maharashtra they're doing in Punjab!'

'What BJP did in Maharashtra they're doing in Punjab!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances