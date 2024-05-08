BJP candidates Hans Raj Hans, Dinesh Babbu again face farmers' ire in Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party candidates continued to face farmers' ire in Punjab with party nominees Hans Raj Hans and Dinesh Babbu Tuesday witnessing protests during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hans Raj Hans (second from right), and Dinesh Lal Yadav pose for a picture as they leave after the Winter Session of Parliament, as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die a day before schedule, in New Delhi, December 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hans is the BJP candidate from the Faridkot constituency while Babbu is in the fray from Gurdaspur seat.

The BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from farmers when they are campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

A group of farmers on Tuesday posed questions to Hans in Gidderbaha where he was canvassing.

Farmers sought the BJP candidate's reply on erecting barricades by the Haryana government at the border points and firing of tear gas shells at farmers who wanted to head towards Delhi in February in support of their demands.

In Gurdaspur, farmers asked Babbu why "force" was used against protesters who were moving towards the national capital as part of 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Babbu replied that the BJP always stands by farmers and urged them to vote for the party.

Amid party candidates facing protests from farmers, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday had sought intervention of the chief electoral officer, claiming that the party nominees were "being forced to withdraw from campaigns".

He had expressed apprehension on the "possible collusion" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other parties in causing obstructions and encumbrances in the campaign of BJP candidates.

The Punjab CEO sought an action taken report from the state director general of police after the BJP delegation raised concern over the law and order situation, claiming that the party candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha have already said that they will oppose the BJP and will ask people to "punish" the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers owing allegiance to various farm outfits are upset with the BJP-led Centre for not accepting their demands including a law on minimum support price for crops.

They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab.

The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.