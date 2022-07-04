When Saif Kissed Kareena...

The Khans have been having fun in London.

Kareena's been sipping on her favourite brew.

Saif's indulged in some window shopping.

And now, the star couple make romantic memories in England.

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a cute selfie with Saif Ali Khan.

She gets a kiss from her hubby. 'Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss... the English Channel... #Is that summer in England?' She captions this lovely pic.

Kareena's on holiday and not shy of flaunting her no make-up look.

She shares picture with her son Jeh and writes, 'Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be... #MyJeh baba... #Summer2022.'