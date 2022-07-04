News
When Saif Kissed Kareena...

When Saif Kissed Kareena...

By Rediff Movies
July 04, 2022 11:31 IST
The Khans have been having fun in London.

Kareena's been sipping on her favourite brew.

Saif's indulged in some window shopping.

And now, the star couple make romantic memories in England. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a cute selfie with Saif Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

She gets a kiss from her hubby. 'Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss... the English Channel... #Is that summer in England?' She captions this lovely pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena's on holiday and not shy of flaunting her no make-up look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

She shares picture with her son Jeh and writes, 'Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be... #MyJeh baba... #Summer2022.'

Rediff Movies
