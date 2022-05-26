Katrina-Vicky Look Pretty for Karan Johar's Party

All roads led to Yash Raj Studios on May 25, as Bollywood's power couples and their friends celebrated Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Even though the theme was black and bling -- and everybody stuck to it -- the night was clearly quite colourful.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars who attended Karan's 50th birthday party.

IMAGE: Don't Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look lovely together?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned from Cannes, and Abhishek Bachchan join the celebration.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan make their relationship official.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aamir Khan escorts ex-wife Kiran Rao to the party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The Kapoors -- Mira and Shahid.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza twins with husband Ritiesh Desmukh.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon, seen here with husband Anil Thadani, shared a lot of pictures from inside the party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Preity Zinta -- Karan's Kal Ho Naa Ho star -- shrugs off her disappointment with the Punjab Kings and brings husband Gene Goodenough along for a taste of Bollywood.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor arrives with Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: It doesn't take her long to unite with her BFFs, Malaika and Amrita Arora.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan is escorted by her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim is working as an assistant director in Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, who made a solo appearance at the party, and Alia Bhatt, who sent Karan this lovely birthday greeting despite being busy shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan combine work with pleasure, as they promote their new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Here they were, a few days ago, promoting the film with Karan Johar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who stars in the film as well, was escorted by son Ranbir Kapoor.

They do a quick bit of promotion too :)



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband Sriram Nene and son Ryan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana takes a break from the promotion of his new film Anek, which releases on May 27, to party with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti join Tahira.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Divya Khosla with music mogul hubby, Bhushan Kumar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Arpita Khan arrives with Aayush Sharma.

Aayush's abrupt exit recently from Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has left everyone surprised.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla with her son Arjun Mehta (right) and nephew Vir Jai Khosla.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Homi Adjania with wife Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Homi poses with Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Reema Jain with husband Manoj Jain.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri, daughter Alizeh (between her parents) and friends.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pooja Shetty with her husband Milind Deora and sister Aarti Shetty (between Pooja and Milind).

Aarti tells Karan that she 'loves him beyond words'.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The Liger trio -- Producer Charmee Kaur (right), Director Puri Jagannadh (left) and Actor Vijay Dverakonda -- stick together.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Dharma Production's CEO and Karan Johar's best friend since school, Apoorva Mehta with wife Bijal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mini Mathur with husband Kabir Bedi and composer Pritam.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Siddharth Malhotra came with his wife, Sapna.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan (right) with wife Nalini and Bandish Bandits's Producer-Writer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditya Birla with wife Avantika.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Fashion designer Kunal Rawal with wife Arpita Mehta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar