Karan Johar's BIRTHDAY Celebration: Gauri Arrives

Karan Johar brought in his 50th birthday on May 25 with his friends, who arrived before midnight at his home to celebrate.

This is not, of course, the grand birthday bash that is scheduled to take place tonight.

IMAGE: Karan's closest friend Gauri Khan arrives at the party.

She writes, 'Dearest Karan It’s the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right .Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives . Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Maheep Kapoor shares a ride with Farah Khan.

'Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”.. letting him hav the last word on his birthday,' says Farah.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who has reverted to her maiden name after her divorce with Sohail Khan, writes: 'I’ve known this man for over half my life now and he is as rare as they come ! I am one of the gazillions lives he has touched for the better. Gratitude for you K, today and everyday . Happy 50th Karan #manwithaheartofgold.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karan's childhood friend, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji arrives.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aarti Shetty: '@karanjohar To my choose parent, Whenever i think of my favourite moments, it always has you in it. I am grateful that you were born today and even more grateful that we became friends.

'Thank you for always lifting me when i have trouble remembering how to fly. Happy happy happy birthday karan!!!!! Here’s to a lifetime of inappropriateness, innuendos and improper conversations. I love you beyond words, beyond distance beyond time. Stay forever blessed Ur forever fan.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pooja Shetty writes, 'Happy birthday my dearest @karanjohar Love you more than you will know. To great health.. that’s all I ask for you.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kaajal Anand.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Dharma Production's CEO Apoorva Mehta, who turned 50 in March, arrives with his wife.

Apoorva, who has been Karan's best friend since school, writes, 'Celebrating the most loved person… with friends like family… Happy Birthday @karanjohar'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar