INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!

By Rediff Movies
May 26, 2022 11:22 IST
Karan Johar's glamorous 50th birthday party seemed like a fun night; all his friends were there to celebrate one of Bollywood's most beloved sons.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the party goings-on.

 

IMAGE: Kajol shares a selfie with Karan Johar and wishes him: 'All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday @karanjohar . Love u.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon shares a picture with the 'man of the moment' and writes, '#allabouttonight with the man of the moment! Happy Birthday @karanjohar ! Was so good to meet everyone after such a long time ! Friends, laughter and ol gang together again.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena catches up with Rani Mukerji...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Neelam...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar, Sonali Bendre, Kajol and Filmfare magazine Editor Jitesh Pillai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Aishwarya-Abhishek Dazzle at Karan's Birthday Party
'Karan makes every actor feel special'
'Karan has changed from the boy I grew up with'
Karti appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case
Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL
Milestone man Rahul in a league of his own
The Children Who Died In Texas
