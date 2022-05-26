INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!

Karan Johar's glamorous 50th birthday party seemed like a fun night; all his friends were there to celebrate one of Bollywood's most beloved sons.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the party goings-on.

IMAGE: Kajol shares a selfie with Karan Johar and wishes him: 'All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday @karanjohar . Love u.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon shares a picture with the 'man of the moment' and writes, '#allabouttonight with the man of the moment! Happy Birthday @karanjohar ! Was so good to meet everyone after such a long time ! Friends, laughter and ol gang together again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Raveena catches up with Rani Mukerji...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Neelam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: And screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar, Sonali Bendre, Kajol and Filmfare magazine Editor Jitesh Pillai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram