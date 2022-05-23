Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"AK, you're being a naughty man in this film, eh?" Karan Johar asks Anil Kapoor with a twinkle in his eye.

KJo is talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which Karan has produced and whose tale goes something like this.

"Is there any comparison reel to real?" Karan asks Anil, who as folks who know him know is under his wife Sunita's thumb in real life.

"Bilkul naughty nahin hoon," Anil Kapoor answers, not without basis.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch, which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh Kapoor returning to the big screen, was an entertaining show.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us scenes from the trailer launch:

This is the first time Anil is acting in a Dharma film in his 40 plus year career.

Anil said he had wanted to work with Karan's late father Yash Johar, but things didn't work out.

"I'm so happy that I worked with the son!" he says.

"What would the industry be without Karan Johar?" asks Anil, and gets this reaction from the media:

"I want to be a part of a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham kind of family entertainer, so when my favourite director Raj (Mehta), who gave me Good Newzz, gave me Jug Jugg Jeeyo, I said this is it!" Kiara says, explaining what made her take up her third Dharma movie.

"This is why I became an actress!"

Karan describes Varun, his Beta No 1, in the best way possible. But Varun tops that by imitating Anil :))

How many pegs did Anil and Varun have for that hilarious scene in the trailer?

Anil claims he didn't drink at all as Varun gives an honest answer.

"Going to festivals, winning an Oscar does not matter to us. We want to grow as Indian cinema," Karan gets serious, giving us his views on Southside cinema doing so well at the box office in recent times.

Neetu changes the mood again when she tells everyone what her son Ranbir thought about Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has the father-son jodi of Anil and Varun wanting to divorce their respective wives.

What does Anil think about divorce considering his marriage with Sunita Kapoor is rock solid?

"I'm not against divorce at all," Anil replies, and tells everyone why.

Who says sorry first, Varun or wife Natasha Dalal?

How does Anil react when someone calls him a nana-to-be, referring to his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pregnancy?

Is Anil still 'naughty'?

Watch this video to see insightful -- and mostly funny -- answers to many such questions.

Karan welcomes Neetu in her comeback film.

Did you know Peter Pan Karan will be 50 on Wednesday?

Varun and Maniesh Paul get goofy.

Varun and Kiara make a grand entrance.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on June 24.