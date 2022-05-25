Hansal Mehta Gets Married!

IMAGE: Director Hansal Mehta got married to Safeena, his partner of 17 years, at the Taj Campton Place in California.

He writes, 'So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has...'

Rajkummar Rao congratulated the couple: 'Congratulations @hansalmehta sir and #Safeena Ma’am. You two are officially married The coolest couple I know.

'Come back soon, we need to celebrate. I love you both.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram