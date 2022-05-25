Hansal Mehta Gets Married!

Alia, Kareena wish Karan... Anushka shows off her tan... Kartik visits Varanasi...
Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars.
IMAGE: Director Hansal Mehta got married to Safeena, his partner of 17 years, at the Taj Campton Place in California.
He writes, 'So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has...'
Rajkummar Rao congratulated the couple: 'Congratulations @hansalmehta sir and #Safeena Ma’am. You two are officially married The coolest couple I know.
'Come back soon, we need to celebrate. I love you both.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
IMAGE: Karan Johar turns 50 today, and his friends, colleagues and proteges are just as excited as he is.
Alia Bhatt writes, 'To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor! HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K!
'I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor writes: 'I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you.. forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar … No one like you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: As Arya Babbar turned 41 on May 24, his younger brother Prateik wished him: 'Today is my big brothers birthday‼️ happy birthday mr. babbar‼️ thank you for being you‼️ love you long time‼️'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma shows off her tan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan visits Varanasi for the Lord's blessings! His latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running to full houses in Mumbai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas is 'celebrating all of the ‘Successes’ in love, life & career' at the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a throwback picture with Russel Crowe and writes, 'With #Russel Crowe as Member of Jury for #AACTA in Sydney . Throw back picture . What an actor ! I can watch A Beautiful Mind a 100 times with awe and wonder.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: On Sunil Dutt's 17th death anniversary, son Sanjay Dutt misses him: 'Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram
IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni is holidaying at the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram