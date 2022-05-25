News
A PEEK Into Karan Johar's STARRY Life!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 25, 2022 08:48 IST
Yes, it's a golden jubilee for movie mogul Karan Johar!

As KJo turns 50 on May 25, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his AMAZINGLY STARRY life through his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

When Karan holidays in Qatar, culture meets couture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

The only celeb who can make a quirky style statement with sass after Ranveer Singh.

Yes, that's KJo being KJo!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Making a style statement on the sets of the reality show, Hunarbaar Desh Ki Shaan, with co-judges Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Selfie time with his onscreen Rocky-Rani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Enjoying pool time with twins Yash and Roohi on a lazy Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Celebrating mum Hiroo Johar's birthday in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

An adorable throwback pic of Karan with his late father Yash Johar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Our birthday boy clicks a pic with his waxwork at Madame Tussaud's Singapore.

Guess which one is the real Karan?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan looks dapper in Dolce and Gabbana as he heads to the International Emmy awards.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Catching up with DJ Snake, French record producer, DJ and songwriter.

