A PEEK Into Karan Johar's STARRY Life!

Yes, it's a golden jubilee for movie mogul Karan Johar!

As KJo turns 50 on May 25, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his AMAZINGLY STARRY life through his Instagram feed.

When Karan holidays in Qatar, culture meets couture.

The only celeb who can make a quirky style statement with sass after Ranveer Singh.

Yes, that's KJo being KJo!

Making a style statement on the sets of the reality show, Hunarbaar Desh Ki Shaan, with co-judges Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

Selfie time with his onscreen Rocky-Rani.

Enjoying pool time with twins Yash and Roohi on a lazy Sunday.

Celebrating mum Hiroo Johar's birthday in style.

An adorable throwback pic of Karan with his late father Yash Johar.

Our birthday boy clicks a pic with his waxwork at Madame Tussaud's Singapore.

Guess which one is the real Karan?

Karan looks dapper in Dolce and Gabbana as he heads to the International Emmy awards.

Catching up with DJ Snake, French record producer, DJ and songwriter.