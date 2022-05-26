Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram, Saba Azad/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan may just have stolen the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Duggu arrived at the party with Saba Azad, walking hand-in-hand.

The couple also posed for the shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue.

In a video that went viral, Hrithik is seen introducing Saba to the guests.

While Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik's former wife, was also at the party, escorted by her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba began after they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai in February.

Later, Saba joined Hrithik's family for several family get-togethers.

The actors have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship though their public appearances speak volumes.