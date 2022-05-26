News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika, Ranveer, Kajol PARTY with Karan Johar

Malaika, Ranveer, Kajol PARTY with Karan Johar

By Rediff Movies
May 26, 2022 17:24 IST
Everyone in Bollywood celebrated the man who has become such an integral part of the industry.

On Karan Johar's 50th birthday on May 25, all his friends came over to Yash Raj Studios to party with him.

The theme was black and bling and the stars didn't disappoint.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars who came to Karan Johar's party.

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, *always* fashionable.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh's the king of bling. He arrives without his wife, Deepika Padukone, who is walking on a very different red carpet.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma sizzles in black. Hubby Virat Kohli -- whose team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, could make it to the IPL finals if they beat the Rajasthan Royals in tomorrow's qualifier -- couldn't help but comment 'wow' on social media.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kajol and Karan have been friends through thick and thin.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar takes a break from promoting her debut film, Prithviraj, to party.
Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput king, is a Yash Raj production.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur, who starred in Karan Johar's first horror project, Ghost Stories.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty doubles up the bling.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is among Karan's many star-kid proteges; he launched her in Dhakad, the Bollywood remake of Sairat.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji arrives sans husband Aditya Chopra, who has thrown open the doors of Yash Raj Studios to host KJo's birthday bash.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon, though yet to appear in a full-fledged KJo movie role, did show off her thumkas in Kalank's Aira gaira item number.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sharvari will be seen opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, in Maharaja.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan had launched Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty, the other hit-maker of Bollywood, arrives.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aadar Jain.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji gets ready to party.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Designer Surily Goel arrives with Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who starred in Karan's reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sidharth Kapoor, who was launched in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, has worked quite a bit with the filmmaker since.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, who was Karan's co-judge on the talent show, Hunarbaaz, wears her best bling.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan made her movie debut in the Netflix film Guilty, which was the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor shows off her best profile.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame has been signed up by KJo for DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency), which promotes budding talent.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pranutan Bahl glows on the red carpet.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Say namaste to Badshah.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday, another KJo protege, was launched in Student Of The Year 2.
She arrives with Navya Naveli Nanda.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ekta's BFF Riddhi Dogra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tabu is also celebrating the success of her latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Puneet Malhotra, who directed Student Of The Year 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur with his brother...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Farah Khan, always witty, had posted, 'All set for the MetGala of Lokhandwala !! @karanjohar s 50th! I don’t think i took so much time to dress up at my own wedding.'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudhry.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar's childhood crush, Twinkle Khanna, arrives.
Tina -- which also happens to be the name of the character Rani Mukerji played in Karan's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai -- is Twinkle's pet name.
That's how much he loves her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan's BFF Gauri Khan arrives with Maheep Kapoor, who also starred in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya, is now being launched by Karan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And there's Shanaya Kapoor -- looking lovely in black; she will soon be debuting in Bedhadak.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter, the star of Dhadak, returns from his bike trip to party with his mentor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And there's the birthday boy, Karan Johar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL
Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL
INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!
INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!
25 DAZZLING FRAMES In Karan Johar Movies
25 DAZZLING FRAMES In Karan Johar Movies
Best XI of IPL 2022
Best XI of IPL 2022
India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance
India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani

