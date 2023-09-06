News
Is Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Naga Chaitanya?

Is Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Naga Chaitanya?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 06, 2023 11:48 IST
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Link-up rumours between Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have gotten stronger, as netizens have started reading deeper into their social media posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Recently, the Made In Heaven actor raved about her favourite book, 'Easily the finest book I've read in the past few months. What an incredible life-story. Like a song, really. Tastes like boisterous laughter and earned freedom. @officiallymcconaughey you are a legend!!'

Sobhita was seen with a copy of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey's memoir, Greenlights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Now, not so long ago, Naga Chaitanya had raved about the same book: 'A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir!'

Sobhita is awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film, Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel.

Nag, who starred in Laal Singh Chadha, had laughed off the rumours of him getting remarried

Sobhita was born and raised in Vishakapatnam; Nag, of course, is a Hyderabad native.

REDIFF MOVIES
REVEALED! Eddie Murphy Was To Play Khalnayak!

REVEALED! Eddie Murphy Was To Play Khalnayak!

A Dazzling Actor India Just Discovered

A Dazzling Actor India Just Discovered

