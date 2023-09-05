News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Have You Seen Nayanthara's Home?

Have You Seen Nayanthara's Home?

By A GANESH NADAR
September 05, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Poes Garden is one of the most exclusive addresses in Chennai.

Quite a few celebrities reside here, the latest of whom will be Nayanthara and her family.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

The Lady Superstar recently bought a four-bedroom apartment in a under-construction building at the end of the road.

The neighbourhood is incredibly clean.

There are no shops, even as the rest of Chennai is full of them.

So who will be Nayanthara's neighbour?

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

Megastar Rajinikanth has been living at Poes Garden for years, and his home -- Vrindavan 18 -- is suitably large.

Interestingly, while this photograph was being taken, Rajinikanth was not at home. He was, in fact, in Bengaluru visiting the bus depot where he worked as a conductor decades ago, before he became an actor.

He may have given Tamil cinema its biggest hit in Jailer, but he sure hasn't forgotten his roots.

Poes Garden was once home to the lady who ruled Tamil Nadu with an iron fist for many years.

J Jayalalithaa had a successful film career before she entered politics, and her home -- Veda Nilayam or the 'abode of the Vedas' -- still occupies pride of place in the area.

Since she passed away in December 2016, her niece Deepa has been visiting it twice a week.

The AIADMK tried to turn this house into a museum, but the courts ruled in favour of Jayalalithaa's brother's children.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
A GANESH NADAR / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Nayanthara Makes Her Debut Again!
Nayanthara Makes Her Debut Again!
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
Step inside Bollywood's BEAUTIFUL HOMES
Step inside Bollywood's BEAUTIFUL HOMES
Ask rediffGURU: 'Will my wife face tax issues if...?'
Ask rediffGURU: 'Will my wife face tax issues if...?'
Why Theaterisation Of Armed Forces Is Important
Why Theaterisation Of Armed Forces Is Important
Why Were Flights On G20 Days Cancelled Last Minute?
Why Were Flights On G20 Days Cancelled Last Minute?
What Your Teachers Always Tell You
What Your Teachers Always Tell You

More like this

Where exactly do Bollywood's heroines live?

Where exactly do Bollywood's heroines live?

Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai

Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances