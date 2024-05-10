News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup

Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 21:33 IST
Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the Americas next month.

All-rounder JJ Smit has been named as Erasmus's deputy in the 15-member squad announced by Cricket Namibia on Friday.

Namibia, featuring in the event for the third straight time, has retained 12 of the 15 players that participated in the Africa Qualifier, which they won to seal their ticket for the global competition.

 

However, one of the surprises in the squad is the exclusion of all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, along with Pikky Ya France and Shawn Fouche.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 23-year-old Loftie-Eaton is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings in Namibia. He struck a record-breaking T20 International ton in just 33 deliveries against Nepal in February this year.

Meanwhile, pacers Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jack Brassell have made it to the team following their U-19 World Cup outing earlier this year in South Africa. However, they had not featured in the qualifiers.

Namibia has been clubbed in Group B alongside defending champion England, Australia, Scotland and Oman, while they play their opener against the latter in Barbados on June 2.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
