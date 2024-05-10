PIX: Kejriwal reaches home after 50 days

Being released from Tihar jail after 50 days on a 21-day interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a warm welcome from his family when he reached his residence on Friday evening.

Earlier, 55-year-old Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court judges for granting him interim bail and the people for their blessings.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, who has often flaunted his devotion to Lord Hanuman, said it was because of Him that he was out of jail.

As Kejriwal reached home, fire crackers were burst by the party workers to celebrate his release.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter, along with several senior AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ministerial colleagues Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others were present outside the Tihar jail to welcome him.