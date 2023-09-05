News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Kay Kay's Wife Nivedita Tried To Impress Him!

When Kay Kay's Wife Nivedita Tried To Impress Him!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 05, 2023 11:22 IST
Bombay's underworld comes alive once again in Bambai Meri Jaan in Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's latest Web series.

What makes it unusual is that it pits father and son against each other.

Kay Kay Menon's honest cop is horrified when his son Avinash Tiwary becomes a gangster.

Set to premiere on September 14, the lead players tell us just what it's all about.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings back interesting clips from the trailer launch.

 

 

IMAGE: Kay Kay Menon and wife Nivedita Bhattacharya. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Shibani Dandekar sets the tone for the trailer launch by singing the Bambai Meri Jaan title track. Watch her live performance:

 

 

IMAGE: Avinath Tiwary and Amyra Dastur. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

How does Kay Kay get it right *every* single time?

The actor tells us the secret behind what makes him so good in the roles he plays.

"As an actor, I was shitting bricks. I didn't know if I had the capability to pull this off," says Avinash Tiwary, who played Manju in Sajid Ali's Laila Manju and Chandan Mahto in Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

 

IMAGE: Rensil D'Silva, Shujaat Saudagar, Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kay Kay's wife Nivedita Bhattacharya plays his onscreen wife in Bambai Meri Jaan, and she's thrilled to be working with him again after many years.

"I was trying to impress him a bit," she says, laughing.

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"The women in the show are also very strong and powerful, and a badass character is always delicious," Kritika Kamra says.

The actor, who's always played 'the good girl' explores her dark side here.

Amyra Dastur, on the other hand, brings 'a sweet innocence' to her character.

 

"It's taken five years from the page to the screen," says Rensil D'Silva, who has written films like Rang De Basanti, Aks and Student Of The Year.

It was an emotional moment for Director Shujaat Saudagar (who had directed Rock On 2 earlier), and he says his "knees are shaking", his "heart is racing" and his "mouth is dry".

Shujaat tells us just why this moment is very emotional for him.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
