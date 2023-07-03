News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Shriya Spent Her Weekend

How Shriya Spent Her Weekend

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 03, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023 Awards saw a lot of dazzle on the red carpet. Let's take a look.

Shriya Saran sure knows how to look red hot on the carpet. She's done it before.

 

Shriya has husband Andrei Koscheev for company.

 

Sunny Leone picks black for the evening.

 

Husband Daniel Weber perfectly coordinates with her.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in black too.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala, who's seen in The Night Manager 2, won the Stylish Performer of the Year award.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh goes traditional.

 

Saiyami Kher/

 

Isha Talwar.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Adah Sharma won the Iconic Breakthrough Performance of the Year for her blockbuster, The Kerala Story.

 

Adah's co-star in The Kerala Story, Siddhi Idnani.

 

The Kerala Story won big, and Director Sudipto Sen, Co-Producer Aashin A Shah and Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah look happy with the awards.

 

Donal Bisht won the Iconic Performance award for the Web series Tu Zakhm Hai.

 

Sakshi Malik won the Fashion Icon of the Year award.

 

Digangana Suryavanshiwon the Iconic Versatile Performer award.

 

Manoj Bajpayee won the Iconic Actor Films and OTT award for his film, Gulmohar.

 

Anupam Kher won the the Best Actor award for The Kashmir Files.

 

Sahil Salathia, who will be seen in this week's OTT release Adhura, won the Young Fashion Icon Films and OTT Award.

 

Subhash Ghai won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

Anuradha Paudwal put in a rare appearance.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder
Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder
Urvashi Visits Paris And...
Urvashi Visits Paris And...
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Pace of infra lending tumbles sharply to 1.8% in May
Pace of infra lending tumbles sharply to 1.8% in May
Pawar on the road, says our people fell prey to BJP
Pawar on the road, says our people fell prey to BJP
Monsoon Recipe: Mayur's Dal Dodka Bhaji
Monsoon Recipe: Mayur's Dal Dodka Bhaji
Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?
Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?

More like this

Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu

Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu

Randeep asked, 'Tum Jat ho kya?'

Randeep asked, 'Tum Jat ho kya?'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances