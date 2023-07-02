News
Urvashi Visits Paris And...

Urvashi Visits Paris And...

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 02, 2023 15:00 IST
Karisma is in Paris... Samantha makes a new friend... Jasmin cherishes love in Italy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is 'day-dreaming in Paris' while...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is enjoying 'an evening in Paris'. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar steps out of a postcard.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha makes a friend in Belgrade.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gets her balancing act right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

The party never stops for Esha Gupta in Ibiza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Bidding adieu to The Big Apple, the city that makes me want to come back very soon, a few days just weren't enough New York, you truly have an unmatchable heartbeat! Any guesses where we are off to next?' asks Juhi Parmar..

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin shares a picture with Aly Goni from Italy and writes, 'You are my blessing who never fails to leave any stone unturned for my happiness.
'From the trip to the surprise birthday party last night, you made sure to make my birthday memorable. Being with you is my favourite & safest place to be @alygoni.'

REDIFF MOVIES
Looking At Bollywood's Lust Stories
Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara
The Oscars Invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR!
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra sees 4th oath-taking ceremony in 4 years
Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder
