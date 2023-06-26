News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya's Bold Fashion At Awards Ceremony

Shriya's Bold Fashion At Awards Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 26, 2023 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There was a quite a turnout for the Golden Glory Awards 2023 in Mumbai over the weekend.

Film and television folk got together to display their fashion and celebrate their talent.

Shriya Saran makes heads turn with her denim cut-out dress.

 

Parineeti Chopra, the chief guest at the show, picked a black Anarkali suit gown.

 

Isha Talwar goes traditional.

 

Scoop star Karishma Tanna, riding high on the success of her Web series.

 

Her co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub made a confession to Rediff.com.

 

New mommy Gauahar Khan enjoys a night out.

 

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law and Anupamaa actor Madalsa M Chakraborty.

 

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey.

 

Bharti Singh sees red.

 

Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame.

 

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Charu Asopa was recently in the news after her divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen.

 

Balika Vadhu 2 actor Shivangi Joshi.

 

Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the Web series, Tazaa Khabar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Why This Brilliant Actor Cried
Why This Brilliant Actor Cried
Chai Time With Rakul
Chai Time With Rakul
Catch Some Unicorn Action On OTT
Catch Some Unicorn Action On OTT
Thackeray family looted Mumbaikars: Shinde's son
Thackeray family looted Mumbaikars: Shinde's son
Shah Rukh's Proudest Achievement
Shah Rukh's Proudest Achievement
What Cards Will BJP Play For Elections?
What Cards Will BJP Play For Elections?
Want To Invest In Kamanewala Ghar?
Want To Invest In Kamanewala Ghar?

More like this

'My husband asked for my autograph'

'My husband asked for my autograph'

No OTT Buyers For Kerala Story

No OTT Buyers For Kerala Story

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances