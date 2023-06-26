Shriya's Bold Fashion At Awards Ceremony

There was a quite a turnout for the Golden Glory Awards 2023 in Mumbai over the weekend.

Film and television folk got together to display their fashion and celebrate their talent.

Shriya Saran makes heads turn with her denim cut-out dress.

Parineeti Chopra, the chief guest at the show, picked a black Anarkali suit gown.

Isha Talwar goes traditional.

Scoop star Karishma Tanna, riding high on the success of her Web series.

Her co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub made a confession to Rediff.com.

New mommy Gauahar Khan enjoys a night out.

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law and Anupamaa actor Madalsa M Chakraborty.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey.

Bharti Singh sees red.

Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame.

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Charu Asopa was recently in the news after her divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen.

Balika Vadhu 2 actor Shivangi Joshi.

Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the Web series, Tazaa Khabar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar