Photograph: Kind courtesy Jafer Ali Munshi/Instagram

Preparations are in full swing at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's residences for their Sunday wedding.

A photograph posted by Zaheer's friend Jafer Ali Munshi, presumably from the couple's mehendi ceremony, has gone viral on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen smiles with their friends.

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends.

On Thursday, Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha.