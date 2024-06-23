Sonakshi-Zaheer Reach Mosque Ahead Of Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/ Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to exchange marital vows on June 23, and were seen arriving at a mosque in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

According to reports, they will have a registered marriage at the bride's home.

IMAGE: Zaheer is seen arriving at the mosque. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, Sonakshi was spotted attending a pooja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha, dressed in a blue co-ord set that accentuated her bridal glow.

IMAGE: Poonam Sinha, seen earlier in the day. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sinha residence, known as Ramayana, has been adorned with lights for the big day.

Close friends and family have been partaking in the festivities.

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem joined the pre-wedding functions at Sonakshi's home.

A day before, a photographed went viral, as it was believed to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony. The picture shows Sonakshi and Zaheer, dressed in traditional red attire, sharing smiles with their loved ones.

Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala, however, excused herself from the festivities, as she is out of town.