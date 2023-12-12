Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday

As Rajinikanth turned 73 on December 12, fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday.
Fans also organised a hawan and offered prayers in Coimbatore.
Watch them in this video below:
Rajinikanth's colleagues from the film industry wished Thalaiva on social media.
Kamal Haasan writes in Tamil: 'Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever.'
Dhanush: 'Happy birthday Thalaiva.'
Actor-Director Raghava Lawrence shares a picture with Rajnikanth Thalaiva on X, above, and writes, 'Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth.'
Jr NTR: 'Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.'
Jackie Shroff: 'Happiness Always @rajinikanth.'
Music composer Anirudh: 'Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.'
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin: 'Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment.'