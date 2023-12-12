News
Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday

Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday

Source: ANI
December 12, 2023 13:43 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

As Rajinikanth turned 73 on December 12, fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans also organised a hawan and offered prayers in Coimbatore.

Watch them in this video below:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajinikanth's colleagues from the film industry wished Thalaiva on social media.

Kamal Haasan writes in Tamil: 'Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever.'

Dhanush: 'Happy birthday Thalaiva.'

IMAGE: Raghava Lawrence with Rajinikanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghava Lawrence/Instagram

Actor-Director Raghava Lawrence shares a picture with Rajnikanth Thalaiva on X, above, and writes, 'Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth.'

Jr NTR: 'Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.'

Jackie Shroff: 'Happiness Always @rajinikanth.'

Music composer Anirudh: 'Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.'

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin: 'Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment.'

