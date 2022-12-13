How Rajinikanth Spent His Birthday

'Onscreen the most stylish and offscreen the most humble person I know, with qualities I always admire and aspire for.'

'May you keep inspiring generations to come.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth spent his 72th birthday on December 12 with his grandsons, Yatra and Linga, and their proud mum Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth documented the moment.

'Cannot capture something more beautiful.. Cannot caption some such bonds .. My birthday boy with my boys !' she wrote.

Her ex-husband Dhanush made sure to wish Rajini too: Happy birthday THALAIVA.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan takes a moment from being Besharam with Deepika Padukone to write, 'To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday.'

Rajnikanth's forthcoming film Jailer's Director Nelson Dilipkumar posts: 'Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who worked with the superstar in 2.0, writes: 'Onscreen the most stylish and offscreen the most humble person I know, with qualities I always admire and aspire for. May you keep inspiring generations to come. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir.'

Good friend Kamal Haasan adds: 'Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.'

Urmila Matondkar: Happy Birthday #Thalaiva Ultimate epitome of Humility, Graciousness, Greatness, Affection!!

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Twitter

R Madhavan: Wish you the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY Yet.. @rajinikanth sir.. May gods bless you with the best of health and cheer and praying hard for the very best for you. Love from the bottom of our hearts.

Dulquer Salmaan: Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushbu Sundar/Twitter

Khushbu Sundar: Wishing the greatest #SuperStar of Indian cinema, the man whose actions speak louder than words, a hero who defined the actual meaning of heroism, a trendsetter, above all a man of principle & dignity @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Twitter

Sarathkumar's daughter and actress Varalaxmi: Happy birthdayyyy Thalaivaaaa... The one and only #superstar @rajinikanth sir.. Your love and humility inspires us all... May god bless you with health and happiness...loveeee youuuuu siirrrrr.

Nayanthara: Happie Birthday to The one and only #Superstar of all time @rajinikanth Sir A true inspiration, guru for all.God bless U #Thalaivaa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Vijay/Twitter

College Kumar Actor Rahul Vijay: Happy birthday superstar Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir forever your diehard fan.