King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala

King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 10, 2024 06:23 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fans have a special message for him in Dharamsala on Thursday night. Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's arrival in Dharamsala was nothing short of a royal welcome.

And on match day, fans, adorned with 'King Kohli' and 'GOAT' placards, erupted in cheers for their idol.

Die-hard RCB supporters, unwavering in their loyalty despite the elusive IPL trophy, came out in force. The passionate crowd, coupled with the hottest run-scorer in IPL 2024, created an electric atmosphere for the clash against Punjab Kings.

Undeterred by the rain, Kohli fans revelled in the moment, witnessing their hero weave magic on the field. His electrifying 92 off 47 balls, studded with seven boundaries and six sixes, kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

