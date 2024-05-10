Why GT Will Wear Lavender Jerseys

IMAGE: Lavender symbolises all types of cancer, and the Gujarat Titans are using this powerful colour to raise awareness. Photograph: BCCI

The Gujarat Titans are swinging into action for a cause even bigger than cricket.

For the second year running, they will wear special lavender jerseys during their May 13 home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lavender symbolises all types of cancer, and the Titans are using this powerful colour to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention

'Cancer touches countless lives,' says Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans. 'These jerseys are a symbol of our support for fighters and survivors. We want to remind everyone about preventive measures and early diagnosis together, we can make a difference!'

Shubman Gill, the Titans' skipper, echoes this sentiment, 'As players, we have a responsibility to our fans and community. Wearing lavender unites us with those battling cancer. Through awareness and education, we hope to build a world where this disease has less power.'