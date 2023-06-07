Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai

For those who want a chance to take a closer look at some of India's Cinema Greats, the AVM Heritage Museum in Vadapalani, Chennai, is a good place to start.

Besides housing some of Rajinikanth's famous movie props, it has a rich collection of pictures of those who have acted in AVM movies in the last 88 years.

A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com glimpses its vintage photograph collection.

Rajinikanth, of course, gets a prominent own life-size statue.

Interesting snapshots of stars like Akkineni Nageswara Rao (Nagarjuna's dad) and Mehmood in their various movies.

The versatile Balraj Sahni and Kishore Kumar can be seen here, along with Tamil superstars Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganesan (Rekha's dad).

MGR was a movie superstar, who later became chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Golden couple Raj Kapoor and Nargis get recognised too.

Ashok Kumar dominates a section.

As movies changed from black and white to colour, stars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth gained popularity.

Jayalalitha, seen opposite Sivaji Ganesan, went on to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sathyaraj, who got pan-India fame as Kattappa in the Baahubali movies, shares the frame with Rajinikanth.

Tamil cinema gets felicitated by leaders of the state and country: Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President Ramaswamy Venkatraman.

Photographs: Sriram Selvaraj