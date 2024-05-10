Kedarnath Dham Opens Today

Kedarnath Dham is decorated ahead of its opening on May 10.

The Kedarnath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings, will open for devotees this Akshaya Tritiya and tentatively shut November 3 or Kartik Purnima November 15 or Bhai Dooj, November 20, depending on the weather.

If you plan to visit the shrine, please register online at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in to avoid long queues at Rishikesh and Gaurikund.

Kedarnath Dham is an uphill 16 km trek by foot. One can take a pony ride or pitthu (to carry on a porter's back).

The other option available is a helicopter ride to the top, which is to be booked online in advance at heliyatra.irctc.co.in. The helicopter ride to or fro may get canceled without notice due to weather conditions as the weather is unpredictable.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com