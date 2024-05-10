News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Many Crorepatis In Phase IV?

How Many Crorepatis In Phase IV?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 10, 2024 06:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a roadshow in Raebareli, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Monday May 13, 2024.

96 seats will go to the polls across 10 states.

 

Phase IV: Candidates' Financial Background

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,710 candidates analysed from the total 1,717 candidates in the fray, 476 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 65 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, while 56 belong to the Congress.

Phase IV: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 360 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the fourth round of elections.

274 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the fourth phase belong to the BJP (40) followed by the Congress (35).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'1st Congress Candidate To Get Vote From A Thackeray'
'1st Congress Candidate To Get Vote From A Thackeray'
'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'
'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'
'Sheikh Abdullah Was Genuinely Secular'
'Sheikh Abdullah Was Genuinely Secular'
Kedarnath Dham Opens Today
Kedarnath Dham Opens Today
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
10 stocks with institutional seal of approval
10 stocks with institutional seal of approval
'15 seconds, and Owaisis wouldn't know...': BJP's Rana
'15 seconds, and Owaisis wouldn't know...': BJP's Rana
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'This election is an attempt to heal the people'

'This election is an attempt to heal the people'

Can Modi Win A Simple Majority?

Can Modi Win A Simple Majority?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances