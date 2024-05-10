How Many Crorepatis In Phase IV?

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a roadshow in Raebareli, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Monday May 13, 2024.

96 seats will go to the polls across 10 states.

Phase IV: Candidates' Financial Background

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,710 candidates analysed from the total 1,717 candidates in the fray, 476 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 65 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, while 56 belong to the Congress.

Phase IV: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 360 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the fourth round of elections.

274 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the fourth phase belong to the BJP (40) followed by the Congress (35).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com