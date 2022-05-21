News
Cannes: Helly's Moonlight Magic!

By Rediff Movies
May 21, 2022 09:15 IST
There have been quite a few red carpet debuts at Cannes this year.

There was Urvashi Rautela.

Pooja Hegde, who lost all her outfits and make-up before her big moment and still managed to look like a princess.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who sought the late Audrey Hepburn's blessings to soothe her nervousness.

Hina Khan.

And the youngest of them all, Helly Shah.

Helly, who's in Cannes for the poster launch of her film, Kaya Palat, chooses a pastel Rami Al Ali gown embellished with applique work for her latest appearance.

The exaggerated sleeves and thigh-high slit add to the drama.

There's something serene yet sexy in these pictures that she captions, 'In the Moonlight'.

Do click on the pictures for a closer look at Helly's glamorous avatar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
