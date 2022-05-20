News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hina Khan: Luscious in Lavender!

Hina Khan: Luscious in Lavender!

By Rediff Movies
May 20, 2022 14:50 IST
First, she wooed in red.

Then, she seduced in black.

Now, what is Hina Khan doing in lavender?

Please click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Hina Khan.

 

IMAGE: It starts off simply enough as an off-shoulder then veers dramatically into ruffles and a train.
Hina chose this lovely gown from Sophie's Couture for her red carpet appearance at the screening of Polish film-maker Jerzy Skolimowski's EO.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Aww! Looks like she got a compliment there.
Stylist Sayali Vidya conceptualised Hina's first red carpet look at Cannes.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her diamonds -- earrings and bracelet by jewellery designer Renu Oberoi -- flashed as she blew a kiss.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A final look and then she was gone.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
