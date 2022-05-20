Hina Khan: Luscious in Lavender!

First, she wooed in red.
Then, she seduced in black.
Now, what is Hina Khan doing in lavender?
Please click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Hina Khan.
IMAGE: It starts off simply enough as an off-shoulder then veers dramatically into ruffles and a train.
Hina chose this lovely gown from Sophie's Couture for her red carpet appearance at the screening of Polish film-maker Jerzy Skolimowski's EO.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: Aww! Looks like she got a compliment there.
Stylist Sayali Vidya conceptualised Hina's first red carpet look at Cannes.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: Her diamonds -- earrings and bracelet by jewellery designer Renu Oberoi -- flashed as she blew a kiss.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: A final look and then she was gone.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images