Hina Khan: Luscious in Lavender!

First, she wooed in red.

Then, she seduced in black.

Now, what is Hina Khan doing in lavender?

Please click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Hina Khan.

IMAGE: It starts off simply enough as an off-shoulder then veers dramatically into ruffles and a train.

Hina chose this lovely gown from Sophie's Couture for her red carpet appearance at the screening of Polish film-maker Jerzy Skolimowski's EO.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Aww! Looks like she got a compliment there.

Stylist Sayali Vidya conceptualised Hina's first red carpet look at Cannes.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her diamonds -- earrings and bracelet by jewellery designer Renu Oberoi -- flashed as she blew a kiss.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: A final look and then she was gone.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images