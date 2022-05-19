Why did Tom Cruise Cry At Cannes?

Tom Cruise got a hero's welcome at Cannes this year.
Then, something happened that brought tears to his eyes.
IMAGE: Cannes welcomed Tom Cruise like a beloved son.
Here's the superstar at a cast photo call for Top Gun: Maverick.
Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Paramount Pictures/Getty Images
IMAGE: Later, at the screening of the film, the fans were waiting -- some of them for hours under the blazing sun -- and Tom didn't disappoint.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: This -- the time that he makes for his fans -- is why Tom -- who will turn 60 on July 3 -- is so loved.
Photograph: Pool/Getty Images
IMAGE: Cast members Jon Hamm (in black), Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell (in white) and Tom were clearly having fun.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: Eight fighter jets -- streaming red and blue smoke representing the colours of the French flag -- flew above the venue as Tom reached the red carpet, says The Hollywood Reporter.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: A six-minute standing ovation at the end of the screening and a surprise Palme d'Or left Tom with glistening eyes.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: The love that Top Gun: Maverick is getting has made Tom a happy superstar.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: From left to right: Actors Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Film-maker Joseph Kosinski, Jon Hamm and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer step out after the screening.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: The Top Gun: Maverick gang -- Actors Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis,fFilm-maker Christopher McQuarrie, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Jay Ellis and Jennifer Connelly.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: Here he is, greeting the audience at a Rendezvous With Tom Cruise.
When he was asked why he continue to do dangerous, life-threatening stunts, Tom asked the interviewer: 'Did you ask Gene Kelly why he danced?'
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
