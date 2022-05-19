News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why did Tom Cruise Cry At Cannes?

Why did Tom Cruise Cry At Cannes?

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Cruise got a hero's welcome at Cannes this year.

Then, something happened that brought tears to his eyes.

Please click on the images to see the welcome Tom Cruise got at Cannes.

IMAGE: Cannes welcomed Tom Cruise like a beloved son.
Here's the superstar at a cast photo call for Top Gun: Maverick.
Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Later, at the screening of the film, the fans were waiting -- some of them for hours under the blazing sun -- and Tom didn't disappoint.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: This -- the time that he makes for his fans -- is why Tom -- who will turn 60 on July 3 -- is so loved.
Photograph: Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Cast members Jon Hamm (in black), Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell (in white) and Tom were clearly having fun.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Eight fighter jets -- streaming red and blue smoke representing the colours of the French flag -- flew above the venue as Tom reached the red carpet, says The Hollywood Reporter.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A six-minute standing ovation at the end of the screening and a surprise Palme d'Or left Tom with glistening eyes.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The love that Top Gun: Maverick is getting has made Tom a happy superstar.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: From left to right: Actors Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Film-maker Joseph Kosinski, Jon Hamm and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer step out after the screening.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Top Gun: Maverick gang -- Actors Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis,fFilm-maker Christopher McQuarrie, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Jay Ellis and Jennifer Connelly.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Here he is, greeting the audience at a Rendezvous With Tom Cruise.
When he was asked why he continue to do dangerous, life-threatening stunts, Tom asked the interviewer: 'Did you ask Gene Kelly why he danced?'
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Tom Cruise: I would love to come back to India
Tom Cruise: I would love to come back to India
Ten Things You Didn't Know About Tom Cruise
Ten Things You Didn't Know About Tom Cruise
Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!
Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
How Models Party At Cannes
How Models Party At Cannes
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!

More like this

10 reasons why we still love Top Gun

10 reasons why we still love Top Gun

Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!

Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances