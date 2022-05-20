News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Aishwarya Has A Halo!

Why Aishwarya Has A Halo!

By Rediff Movies
May 20, 2022 11:27 IST
Now that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Cannes, she's going to be one busy lady.

And we expect to see her on the red carpet again and again.

After flirting with flowers at the Top Gun: Maverick screening where Tom Cruise cried, Aishwarya made her second red carpet appearance at the screening of Armageddon Time, an American period drama written, directed and produced by James Gray.

Please click on the images for a look at how Aishwarya conquered the red carpet.

 

IMAGE: This time around, Aishwarya chose an Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta...
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: ...And his signature architectural gown.
Pale pink and streaked with silver, this pleated gown featured a design element that rose from the shoulders and formed a giant halo.
The gown's definitely lovely, but the halo left us confused.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Liked the beautiful earcuffs though.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The pink lips were lovely as well, but that... umm.... halo?
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The side-swept hairdo kept the focus on the gorgeous gown.
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: If you were wondering how it looks from behind?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: How can fans let Aishwarya go without a kiss?
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya's meant for the red carpet. And the red carpet is meant for her.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The photographers seem happy with their pix.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

 

 
