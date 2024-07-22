News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 22, 2024 12:17 IST
Sonakshi's bachelorette look... Taapsee rocks a sari... Rakul's day on set...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shows you how to get the perfect pout.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has question for you: 'Duniya mein sabse best LAAL cheez kaunsi hai???'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's sari certainly makes Shraddha's list.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shares a picture from her bachelorette party and writes, 'I wanted a chilled out bachelorette but the girls made me play dress up and dance all night!!! Not complaining tho.'

See what husband Zaheer Iqbal has commented!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shares a throwback pic from her holiday with beau Siddharth and writes, 'Chasing the sun #Milano magic hour with my manicorn.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh keeps it spicy, as she grabs a meal on set.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur flashes her dazzling smile.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma goes pink!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson spends time with son Andreas, 'Just me and my partner in crime making the meanest daisy chains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta enjoys a chilled weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha are in Budapest.

REDIFF MOVIES
