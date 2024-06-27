Who is Sana Makbul?

Television actress Sana Makbul has been away from the small screen for a while now.

She was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2021, where she was a semi finalist.

Now she's inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, ready to charm everyone.

Just who is she? Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at her through her Instagram feed.

Born on June 13, 1993, Sana started her showbiz career at age 16 by participating in the beauty pageant show MTV Scooty Teen Diva.

In 2010, Sana made her acting debut by playing Sara in Disney's teen sitcom, Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz Do.

Sana looks gorgeous in her all black ensemble while holidaying in London.

Isn't her smile infectious?

The 31 year old went on to star in hit TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Vish.

Sana has also acted in films down South after she made her big screen debut with the Telugu movie Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya in 2014.

Celebrating her 30th birthday in style in Barcelona.

Chilling with her KKK friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli in Dubai.

Night out with girl gang is always fun!

Sana with Ankita Lokhande, Mishthi Tyagi and Ashita Dhawan.

Goofing around with Arjun Bijlani.

Interestingly, Sana participated in Femina Miss India and won the title Femina Miss India Beautiful Smile 2012. And going by this picture, we can see why!

Dishing out Dostaną vibes with Varun Sood and Vishal Singh while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa.