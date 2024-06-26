'I Don't Preach About Keeping Two Wives'

'My primary reason to participate was -- and I told my wives as well -- that the three of us would live happily together on the show and create history.'

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Armaan Malik and wives Payal and Kritika on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

With three YouTube channels boasting millions of subscribers, Armaan Malik has entertained audiences with his engaging content, unfiltered vlogs and relatable storytelling.

Now, in an unexpected twist, Armaan, alongside his wives Payal and Kritika Malik, has entered Bigg Boss OTT 3.

In a conversation with Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, Armaan wonders, "Suppose Bigg Boss makes me sit in the centre and asks my wives to hit me with eggs."

Tell us about yourself.

Things were not better in the past.

I lost my mother for want of Rs 30,000.

I reached Delhi with a meagre amount of Rs 2,000 in my pocket and worked tirelessly to turn things around.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, I did not have enough money to pay the next 10 installments of a vehicle loan I had taken.

It was then that I decided to do start a YouTube channel.

Since then, there has been no looking back. By God's grace and people's love, my YouTube channel is doing well.

Is this the first time you have been approached for the show?

No, the makers had approached us in the past as well.

But things did not fall into place then. One of my wives was pregnant, so we could not participate.

But I always kept telling my wives that we would go to Bigg Boss one day, no matter what. If not this season, then maybe the next.

What made you decide to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?

See, first of all, I do not preach about keeping two wives.

Having said that, the dark reality of times we are living in is that almost 90 per cent married people are having extramarital affairs.

If the husband is not happy with his wife, he starts having an affair outside of the marriage.

If the husband is unable to keep his wife happy, she starts having an affair.

This eventually leads to divorce.

See, all a wife needs is respect.

She does not need your money.

She just wants time and respect.

If you fail to give her that, divorce is imminent.

My primary reason to participate was -- and I told my wives as well -- that the three of us would live happily together on the show and create history. We would make sure that people remember us for the longest time.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Both my strengths and weaknesses are my wives.

Have you watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss? Which contestant do you relate to the most and why?

Yes, I have seen some previous seasons.

I related to Siddharth Shuka the most because I feel I am like him -- calm and composed.

You will see me sitting in a corner watching everyone fighting unnecessarily. Just like him.

Bigg Bossoften involves controversial moments. How do you plan to deal with negative publicity from the audience?

I believe one fight begets another. You cannot solve anything with fights.

The most complicated things can be solved through simple talk.

I think the audience should pay more attention to who is right in a fight.

I come with a lot of life experience. I will stick to what is right till the very end. No compromise on that.

IMAGE: Armaan Malik with wives Payal and Kritika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Are you prepared to deal with the scrutiny of the cameras 24/7?

Absolutely ready.

I am used to the 24/7 scrutiny, thanks to my wives (laughs).

Anil Kapoor is taking over as the host this season. How do you feel about this change, and what do you think he will bring to the show?

I am excited and happy.

I am sure Salman Khan would watch the new season whenever his schedule permits.

It will be a proud moment if he watches the show and me in it.

Meeting him in person would have been another experience altogether.

Anil Kapoor is not a lesser star. I have been watching him on the screen since I was a kid. So it is a dream that he is hosting the season that I am a part of.

What's your biggest fear about being on Bigg Boss OTT?

I just want to be true to myself, so I have no fear.

My actions will reflect my personality.

Having said that, nobody knows what kind of tasks we have to perform inside the house.

Suppose Bigg Boss makes me sit in the centre and asks my wives to hit me with eggs. Is that a fear?