Bigg Boss: Anil Kapoor Is Only Good Part

This season of BB OTT may be a difficult watch, observes Namrata Thakker.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT returns with its third edition and this time, the show is being hosted by Anil Kapoor instead of the regular Salman Khan.

Despite the excitement around Kapoor coming onboard, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 fell short of entertainment and felt like a snooze fest.

The fact that the episode was almost three-and-half hour long didn't help either.

Anil Kapoor got his part done right with dancing but as soon as the contestants started coming in, the episode became meh.

One of the reasons could be that this year, there are hardly any well-known celebs in the house. With each passing year, it seems Bigg Boss is becoming more about Youtubers and content creators than real celebs.

IMAGE: Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Dixit Gera.

The viral Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Dixit Gera was the first to enter the BB house and her interaction with AK proved she's made for a show like this.

Ranvir Shorey was next up, and it was nice to see the actor on screen after so long. He has got the potential to go a long way in the game.

Other contestants who managed to grab attention were YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika, Sana Makbul, Luv Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao.

The rest of the contestants were either cringy or boring.

IMAGE: Ranvir Shorey.

The show's format is pretty much the same this season as well but the makers have made one big change to add extra drama.

This season, there will be one participant who will be 'Janta ka Agent' amongst the contestants in the game. Whether this twist will work in the favour of the show or backfire, only time will tell.

Apart from Anil Kapoor's moves and charisma, what caught our attention was the Bigg Boss house and its interesting interiors.

Once the 16 contestants were locked inside the house, we'd expected fireworks right out of the bat, just like last year. But nothing really happened.

Yes, there were a few fights here and there but none of the contestants have got their real personality out there. It seems everyone is trying too hard to create drama, especially Vishal Pandey.

Luv Kataria seems to be copying Elvish Yadav but his plan is not working yet. The guy really needs to be himself or else the audience will not connect with him.

Looking at the first two episodes, this season of BB OTT may be a difficult watch.

If there's one reason we will watch this season, it will be because of Mr 'Jhakaas' Kapoor.

Unless the contestants pull up their socks.